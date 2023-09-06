ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) to Issue $0.67 Dividend

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6713 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.
ASX Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.
About ASX
