ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY) to Issue $0.67 Dividend

ASX Limited (OTCMKTS:ASXFY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 18th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.6713 per share on Thursday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

ASX Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS ASXFY opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.10. ASX has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.07.

About ASX

ASX Limited operates as a multi-asset class and integrated exchange company in Australia and internationally. The company provides education programs, research and insights, investor access and peer group networking; distribution facility for quoted exchange traded funds (ETFs) and debt securities. It is also involved in the trading of futures and options on interest rate, equity index, agriculture and energy products, and options over individual securities; cash market trading of equities, warrants, exchange-traded funds, and debt securities; and clearing of exchange-traded derivatives and over-the-counter interest rate and equity derivatives.

