Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU) Shares Sold by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC cut its stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACAHU – Free Report) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition by 294.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,759 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the third quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition during the first quarter worth $741,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAHU remained flat at $10.40 on Wednesday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.17 and a 1-year high of $10.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.25.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

