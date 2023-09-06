Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 150 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. American Tower makes up 2.7% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $34,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 1.2% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 84,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 22.2% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 11,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Tower by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 65,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,476,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Tower in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.50.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT stock traded down $2.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.64. 475,275 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,061,959. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $172.55 and a 12-month high of $265.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,251 shares of company stock worth $2,957,531 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

