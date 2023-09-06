Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 18,412 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,372 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,412 shares during the period. Adobe makes up 2.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $32,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 278.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 72 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 171.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 84 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adobe from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $510.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $460.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.26.

In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares in the company, valued at $192,814,356.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.21, for a total transaction of $1,248,546.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,387,347.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.03, for a total transaction of $16,731,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,814,356.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,089 shares of company stock worth $20,720,115. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded down $6.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $558.28. 899,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,182,849. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $519.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $431.57. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $569.98. The company has a market cap of $254.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

