Aureus Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,368 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,735 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 173.9% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 252 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.08.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $153.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 779,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,032,735. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $155.26. The company has a market cap of $128.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 49.29%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other news, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brice Hill sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $150,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,023 shares in the company, valued at $15,907,690.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,599,790 in the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

See Also

