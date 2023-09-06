Aureus Asset Management LLC Buys 1,014 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of XOM traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.91. 4,562,213 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,916,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $83.89 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $456.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.19.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.14 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $148.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.43.

Insider Activity

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,830,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 458,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $106.93 per share, with a total value of $48,973,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares in the company, valued at $174,830,550. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

