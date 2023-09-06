Aureus Asset Management LLC Grows Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rebalance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ADP traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $250.93. The stock had a trading volume of 286,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,615. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $274.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $225.43. The company has a market cap of $103.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.81.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.94% and a return on equity of 107.15%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.57.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Automatic Data Processing

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 7,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,795,732.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 67,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,079,459. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.