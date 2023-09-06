Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,549 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oxler Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% during the first quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.8% during the first quarter. Cora Capital Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 2.7% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.9% during the first quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total value of $12,422,364.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,071,908,446.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 828,161 shares of company stock valued at $20,988,181,235 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $408.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $617.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.78.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $3.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $554.81. 830,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,365. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $492.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $424.46. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $296.32 and a twelve month high of $561.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.68 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

