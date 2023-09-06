Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $27.15 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 2.1% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $27,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 7,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,338,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,536 shares in the company, valued at $25,577,887.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,561 shares of company stock valued at $12,268,831. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,488,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,531,102. The firm has a market cap of $771.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $299.85 and a 200-day moving average of $252.54. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.