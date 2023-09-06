Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $33.48 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,838 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,816 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 2.6% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $33,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $481.08. 735,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,531. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $490.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.99. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $445.68 and a one year high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.65%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.