Aureus Asset Management LLC Has $698,000 Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,284 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 10,840 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $248.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.13.

Boeing Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:BA traded down $3.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $218.63. 1,575,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,684,388. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $120.99 and a one year high of $243.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.69.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

