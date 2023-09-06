Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $160,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,014,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $188,641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,941 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 57,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 864,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $178.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $185.32.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.06. 788,262 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,103,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.54. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $145.97 and a 52-week high of $188.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.84% and a return on equity of 50.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,603.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 16,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $2,890,542.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,445,612.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.34, for a total value of $1,890,064.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,857,603.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.