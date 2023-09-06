Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Mondelez International Stock Down 0.1 %

MDLZ stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $69.48. 1,093,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,008,271. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.65. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.72 and a 1-year high of $78.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.92. The company has a market cap of $94.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Mondelez International

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.