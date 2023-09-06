Aureus Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,844 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 847 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $30,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Fortune 45 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.18.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HD traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.47. The stock had a trading volume of 597,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,031. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $322.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of $326.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.20. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 1,424.89%. The firm had revenue of $42.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.24 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total transaction of $522,704.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.69, for a total value of $522,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,705,319.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 6,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.22, for a total transaction of $1,974,824.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,749 shares in the company, valued at $7,375,680.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $6,441,376. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

