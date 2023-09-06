Aureus Asset Management LLC Purchases 219 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,801,174.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 30,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.75, for a total transaction of $5,896,415.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,292,529.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,051 shares of company stock worth $17,712,215 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.09. 856,546 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,403,198. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $200.10. The company has a market cap of $89.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.