Aureus Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aureus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,887,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,259,000 after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares in the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 64.6% during the first quarter. Seldon Capital LP now owns 44,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,805,000 after buying an additional 17,538 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,691.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 447,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,090,000 after buying an additional 422,766 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,014,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,576,000 after buying an additional 4,112,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,284,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,897,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.59. 3,264,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,993,858. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $43.22. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.49.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.