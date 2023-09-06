Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPLA. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $245.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total value of $753,757.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,303,521.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.20. The stock had a trading volume of 127,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,920. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.83. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.00 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Company Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

