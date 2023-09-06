Aureus Asset Management LLC Sells 42,016 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,016 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 26,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolute Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.13. The stock had a trading volume of 10,091,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,386,010. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.40. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $33.49 and a 12 month high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

