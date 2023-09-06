Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Aureus Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Paychex by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 561,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,302,000 after buying an additional 4,612 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 432,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,520,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in shares of Paychex by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 30,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Paychex by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 422,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,777,000 after purchasing an additional 123,778 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.69. 281,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,952,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.74. The company has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.98.

Paychex Announces Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Paychex in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Paychex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PAYX

Insider Buying and Selling at Paychex

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $5,724,417.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 20,249 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $2,433,727.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,352,685.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 45,810 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $5,724,417.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,208. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,916 shares of company stock worth $26,789,753 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.