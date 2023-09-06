Aureus Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Aureus Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,787 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innova Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.0% during the first quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 50,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,728,000. Resolute Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 29.7% during the first quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 83,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after acquiring an additional 19,122 shares during the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,642,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.19. 3,430,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,846,742. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.81. The stock has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.65.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

