Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.81

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.81 and last traded at $3.77, with a volume of 1123194 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AUR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Aurora Innovation from $1.25 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Aurora Innovation Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 2.52.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 2,546.55%.

In other news, Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $706,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,933.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,203,472 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,322. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AUR. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

