Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PG) Plans Dividend Increase – $1.59 Per Share

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ASX:AN3PG – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, September 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of 1.591 per share on Tuesday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This is an increase from Australia and New Zealand Banking Group’s previous interim dividend of $1.48.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Price Performance

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.