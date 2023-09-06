Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF) Declares Final Dividend of $0.05

Australian Ethical Investment Limited (ASX:AEF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This is an increase from Australian Ethical Investment’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

Australian Ethical Investment Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Get Australian Ethical Investment alerts:

Australian Ethical Investment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Australian Ethical Investment Ltd is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm invests in education, energy, electricity transmission & distribution, government, health & wellbeing, food production, telecommunications, transport, recycling and waste management, sustainable products & materials, Information technology, software and professional services, media, property, recreation financial services.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Ethical Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Ethical Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.