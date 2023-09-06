Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES) vs. Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Critical Survey

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Free Report) and Auto Parts 4Less Group (OTC:FLES – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Envestnet and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Envestnet -8.79% 7.80% 2.94% Auto Parts 4Less Group -692.28% N/A -3,066.55%

Risk & Volatility

Envestnet has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Auto Parts 4Less Group has a beta of -0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Envestnet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Auto Parts 4Less Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Envestnet and Auto Parts 4Less Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Envestnet currently has a consensus price target of $64.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given Envestnet’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Envestnet is more favorable than Auto Parts 4Less Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Envestnet and Auto Parts 4Less Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Envestnet $1.24 billion 2.37 -$80.94 million ($2.13) -25.30 Auto Parts 4Less Group $4.20 million 0.04 -$17.78 million N/A N/A

Auto Parts 4Less Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Envestnet.

Summary

Envestnet beats Auto Parts 4Less Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Envestnet

(Get Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry. This segment also provides Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which provides a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that offer research and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and portfolio overlay and tax optimization services. The Envestnet Data & Analytics segment provides Envestnet Data & Analytics, a data aggregation, data intelligence, and experiences platform that enables consumers to aggregate financial accounts within client applications, as well as provides clients the functionality to gather, refine, and aggregate various sets of consumer permissioned data for use in financial applications, reports, market research analysis, and application programming interfaces. The company serves retail banks, credit unions, credit card providers, wealth management financial advisors and institutions, research and analyst firms, personal financial management, small business accounting, e-commerce, payment solutions providers, small business lending, and authentication customers. Envestnet, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania.

About Auto Parts 4Less Group

(Get Free Report)

Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc., operates as an e-commerce auto and truck parts sales company in the United States. The company offers automotive parts, including exhaust systems, suspension systems, wheels, tires, stereo systems, truck bed covers, and shocks for cars, trucks, boats, motorcycles, RVs, and other parts through AutoParts4Less.com. The company was formerly known as The 4Less Group, Inc. and changed its name to Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. in April 2022. Auto Parts 4Less Group, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

