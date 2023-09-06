Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.15

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.15 and traded as high as $23.87. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. shares last traded at $23.56, with a volume of 123,900 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.18 and a 200-day moving average of $20.19. The company has a market cap of $820.33 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.20.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. (NYSE:BLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $57.38 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 24.18%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 353,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 972,198 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,750,000 after acquiring an additional 15,990 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 13.0% in the first quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 307,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 35,410 shares during the period. Finally, Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,969 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A. Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S. A., a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It also offers bilateral loans; structured loans including syndicated and clubbed, such as acquisition and pre-export financing, A/B loan financing, bridge loans, and liability management; and project financing.

Featured Articles

