Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 1,596,038 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,310,639 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596,038 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 18.08% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $2,032,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ VONG traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.90. The company had a trading volume of 73,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,262. The stock has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.01. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.98 and a fifty-two week high of $73.80.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th were paid a $0.1298 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.