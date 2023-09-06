Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,654,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239,381 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,911,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Performance

NYSE:APD traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $224.75 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $293.20 and its 200-day moving average is $286.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.87.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on APD shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $317.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.93.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Air Products and Chemicals

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.