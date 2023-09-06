Bank of America Corp DE Buys 4,556,214 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.21% of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,731,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.9% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TLH traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.02. The company had a trading volume of 220,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,899. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $116.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.73 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08.

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

