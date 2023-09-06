Bank of America Corp DE Has $2.22 Billion Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,594,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,995,718 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 6.81% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $2,218,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tri Star Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $104.87. The stock had a trading volume of 541,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,477,642. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $108.66.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

