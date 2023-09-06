Bank of America Corp DE Sells 6,661,136 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,124,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,661,136 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 29.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF worth $2,173,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,233 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 942,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,785,000 after purchasing an additional 38,736 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,945,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,497,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 270,989 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.73.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

