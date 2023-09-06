Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Position Raised by Callodine Capital Management LP

Callodine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,249,433 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,478 shares during the period. Barings BDC makes up approximately 5.3% of Callodine Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Callodine Capital Management LP owned approximately 2.08% of Barings BDC worth $17,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 4.8% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 31,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Barings BDC by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 9.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in Barings BDC by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 14,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 49.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BBDC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barings BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Barings BDC from $7.75 to $9.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Compass Point increased their price objective on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

Barings BDC Price Performance

BBDC stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,245. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Barings BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $9.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 33.71% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Barings BDC’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Barings BDC, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Barings BDC Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Barings BDC’s payout ratio is presently 121.95%.

Barings BDC Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

