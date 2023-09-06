Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOLD opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $20.75. The firm has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.38.

Barrick Gold (NASDAQ:GOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Barrick Gold had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

