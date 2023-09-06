Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF) Shares Gap Down to $3.06

Shares of Beneficient (NASDAQ:BENF – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.06, but opened at $2.98. Beneficient shares last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 6,012 shares trading hands.

Beneficient Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39.

Get Beneficient alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BENF. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beneficient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Beneficient in the second quarter worth $55,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Beneficient during the second quarter worth $35,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Beneficient during the second quarter worth $8,022,000. Finally, Hatteras Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Beneficient during the second quarter valued at $148,288,000.

Beneficient Company Profile

Beneficient, a technology-enabled financial service company, provides liquidity solutions and related trust, custody and administrative services to participants in the alternative asset industry. The company operates through Ben Liquidity, Ben Custody, and Customer ExAlt Trusts segments. It offers AltAccess platform for secure, online, and end-to-end delivery of each of the Ben business unit products and services, including upload documents, and work through tasks and complete their transactions with standardized transaction agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Beneficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beneficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.