Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Norinchukin Bank The’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 303.7% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,433 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,578,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $502,000. Institutional investors own 63.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,411.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 300 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.69, for a total value of $115,407.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares in the company, valued at $929,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total transaction of $929,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $955,769.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Trading Down 3.1 %

BIO stock opened at $382.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $393.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $419.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.63 and a 12-month high of $514.25. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $681.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

