Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 22.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,616,000 after acquiring an additional 24,667 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1,160.0% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 188,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $90,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 11.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 63.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,291,515.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.60, for a total value of $929,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,769.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Crowley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.39, for a total value of $189,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,291,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,150 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,762. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of BIO opened at $382.33 on Wednesday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $344.63 and a one year high of $514.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.39 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $393.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.45. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $681.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.38 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $522.00 to $524.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $580.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $533.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

