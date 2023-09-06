BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) PT Lowered to $4.00 at HC Wainwright

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of BioCardia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

BioCardia Trading Down 8.6 %

NASDAQ BCDA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,471. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.86. BioCardia has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.12.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). BioCardia had a negative return on equity of 415.52% and a negative net margin of 3,061.18%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 57.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 650,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 238,554 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCardia in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, engages in development of cellular and cell-derived therapeutics for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP, an autologous mononuclear cell therapy system for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and allogeneic cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

