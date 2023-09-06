BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $23.79

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $23.79 and traded as low as $4.03. BIOLASE shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 60,500 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on BIOL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on BIOLASE to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

BIOLASE Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.85 and a 200 day moving average of $23.16.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The medical technology company reported ($8.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 345.58% and a negative net margin of 57.00%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of BIOLASE

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in BIOLASE by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 18,682 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $118,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 222.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BIOLASE in the second quarter worth $67,000.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, pediatric dentists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, including cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

Further Reading

