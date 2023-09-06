BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,696 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 1,013 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 867.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total transaction of $14,989,208.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.6 %

BLK traded down $4.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $691.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 120,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,314. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $705.35 and its 200-day moving average is $680.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 29.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $881.00 to $888.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $767.69.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

