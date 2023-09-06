Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Bought by Aureus Asset Management LLC

Aureus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 461,319 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,816 shares during the quarter. Blackstone comprises approximately 3.2% of Aureus Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Aureus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $40,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Blackstone from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total transaction of $117,342,731.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso acquired 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 21,071,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,623,406.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 102,163 shares of company stock worth $562,311 and have sold 20,398,212 shares worth $224,028,062. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, reaching $107.92. The company had a trading volume of 2,420,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,591. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a PE ratio of 65.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.75 and its 200 day moving average is $91.52. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $109.99.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Blackstone had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 347.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.52%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

