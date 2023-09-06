Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.75

Shares of Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BSL – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.75 and traded as high as $13.23. Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund shares last traded at $13.16, with a volume of 67,400 shares trading hands.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.75.

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Gordon Mckemie acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.48 per share, with a total value of $49,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,920. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 72,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 11.9% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 12.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate 2027 Term Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group L.P. It is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

