Bleakley Financial Group LLC Buys 3,472 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,482 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $21,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total value of $2,024,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,772,866.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $481.03. 778,587 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,445,531. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $490.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $486.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.65%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $616.00 to $561.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $564.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.65.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

