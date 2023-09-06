Bleakley Financial Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $7,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 21,867 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IYW traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.07. 144,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 685,592. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.46. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $69.49 and a 1 year high of $114.17. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

