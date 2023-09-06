Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $12.02 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 385,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,493 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned about 0.20% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $12,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,397,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 93,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 26,473 shares in the last quarter. Investment House LLC bought a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 52,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares in the last quarter.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.00. 4,739,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,093,371. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.