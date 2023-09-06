Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $16.58 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,449 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,649 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,583,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $314,000. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 392,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 264,040 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,460,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares during the period. Finally, Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 317,199 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,989,000 after buying an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total value of $510,913.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 15,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $226,930.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,792 shares of company stock valued at $7,922,472. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $135.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,894,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,286,418. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.45 and a 12 month high of $138.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

