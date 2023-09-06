Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $24.03 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,107 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 0.8% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bleakley Financial Group LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $24,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,613 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $57.49. 728,451 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,160,345. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200-day moving average is $58.08. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

