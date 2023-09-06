Bleakley Financial Group LLC Has $8.34 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $8,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,840,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,473,000 after buying an additional 201,763 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,676,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,755,000 after buying an additional 119,137 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $398,176,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,668,000 after buying an additional 44,688 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 797,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,915,000 after buying an additional 52,169 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock traded down $1.73 on Wednesday, hitting $241.10. The stock had a trading volume of 89,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,307. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $220.50 and a twelve month high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $16.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.13.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

