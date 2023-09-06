Bleakley Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,429 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $13,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,772,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,578,000 after buying an additional 1,474,149 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 9,007.8% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 13,837,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,838,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685,733 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,248,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,381,000 after purchasing an additional 309,721 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 104,839.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,956,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 6,502,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,338,000 after purchasing an additional 195,627 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.95. 1,778,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,257,030. The company has a market cap of $41.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $150.80 and its 200-day moving average is $146.21.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

