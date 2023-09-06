Bleakley Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,374 shares of the company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $19,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 465,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,030,000 after purchasing an additional 230,835 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 36,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 310,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, hitting $197.90. 100,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,138. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $168.65 and a one year high of $210.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.48.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

