Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,006 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $12,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded down $2.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.19. 1,241,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,868,437. The firm has a market cap of $190.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.94. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $221.22 and a 12 month high of $294.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 20.95%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Danaher currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Danaher news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total transaction of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares in the company, valued at $23,362,456.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock worth $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

