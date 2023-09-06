Bleakley Financial Group LLC Purchases 7,126 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,103 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.8% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 15,021 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 60,548 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 30.1% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 30,952 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenspring Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total transaction of $85,398.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.26.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE DIS traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.98. 7,302,391 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,928,634. The business’s 50-day moving average is $86.82 and its 200-day moving average is $92.63. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.53 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

